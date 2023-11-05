I hear the wind call my name...

The Dombra is the main string instrument of the Kazakh people and a quintessential part of its musical traditions — with its pear-shaped frame which is carved and long neck with frets. They say that the sound of the Dombra made Genghis Khan weep! The melodious sound of the Dombra is what we hear across the country — in the Hun Ethno village near Almaty and in the lobby of our hotel at Karavansaray in Turkestan. I hear about the Kui, a distinctive musical genre born between the 15th and 18th centuries in Kazakhstan and unique to the region, which is performed on the Dombra and is almost spiritual in nature and many call it the ‘whisper of god’.