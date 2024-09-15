'I look for what I cannot see'

During a visit to Bharatpur in 2017, my equipment malfunctioned due to which I borrowed an entry-level camera. This led me to explore new dimensions of creativity and focus on abstract, dramatic images that highlighted the essence of my subjects. Black-and-white photography allows me to convey emotions and invites broad interpretations, taking me beyond colour to a world of infinite thoughts and ideas. It is a departure from the reality of what the human eye sees and creates an abstract visual experience, deepening the mystery and allowing viewers to connect on a deeper level. Black-and-white photography also reflects my process of self-discovery as I enjoy the contrasts in life and beauty in extremes, like the Kannada song ‘Vedanti Helidanu’ written by Rashtrakavi G S Shivarudrappa.