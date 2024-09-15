With a strong belief that each experience in life holds multiple dimensions, acclaimed black-and-white photographer Karthik Samprathi seeks to explore as many of these perspectives as possible. “Photography is like a flowing river, where the essence is in the journey, more than the source or the destination. I look for what I cannot see,” states the ace lensman, who specialises in abstract photography and captures life from a philosophical lens, encompassing nature, wildlife, and diverse cultures.
With prestigious awards like the Paris International Photo Awards (PISPA), Monochrome Photography Awards, Muse Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and Youth Photography Society (YPS) under his belt, Karthik launched his first black-and-white collection book titled ‘Collection 1’ in July this year. Two of his photographs from Varanasi were also displayed at an international exhibition in Sharjah recently.
In an interview with DH, Karthik spoke about gaining global recognition, life beyond colours, his latest book and slowing down in the time of social media. Excerpts
Did you always want to be a photographer?
In 2011, I used to host nature camps for kids with a close friend who is also a photographer. During one such camp in Lalbagh, I clicked a few pictures for the first time, and much to my surprise, my photographer friend saw my ability and encouraged me to pursue it further. Initially, I started taking sharp images, which were more in documentary form, but gradually, I began to explore dimensions beyond the obvious.
What drew you to black-and-white nature photography?
During a visit to Bharatpur in 2017, my equipment malfunctioned due to which I borrowed an entry-level camera. This led me to explore new dimensions of creativity and focus on abstract, dramatic images that highlighted the essence of my subjects. Black-and-white photography allows me to convey emotions and invites broad interpretations, taking me beyond colour to a world of infinite thoughts and ideas. It is a departure from the reality of what the human eye sees and creates an abstract visual experience, deepening the mystery and allowing viewers to connect on a deeper level. Black-and-white photography also reflects my process of self-discovery as I enjoy the contrasts in life and beauty in extremes, like the Kannada song ‘Vedanti Helidanu’ written by Rashtrakavi G S Shivarudrappa.
Tell us a bit about your first book.
‘Collection 1’ features multi-dimensional perspectives of life which starts with the cycle of life and concludes with the swirl of death. It captures the journey of contradictions highlighting human faith and beliefs, nature that delights the soul, and abstract perspectives. It’s the culmination of a decade’s work and features some of my favourite images, including international award-winning photographs. It showcases heritage, people, culture, nature, wildlife, and landscapes, captured across India in different seasons.
You won international awards recently and two of your works were also displayed at an exhibition in Sharjah. What do awards mean to you?
Winning at premier institutions worldwide provides international recognition and exposure. I get to meet, interact and network with fellow photographers and filmmakers from different cultures and walks of life. Since many operate from different regions, we exchange ideas and information about technology, equipment, and new techniques. This helps enhance my perspective and learn the latest industry trends.
What next?
Currently, I’m working on my next photo book, which is an ode to Varanasi. I will also be covering the Pushkar Mela and Dev Deepavali in Varanasi later this year and plan to explore Angkor Wat, Vietnam and Myanmar next year. Additionally, I will continue my efforts to teach photography to enthusiasts as it’s a wonderful way to share knowledge.
What’s your advice to budding photographers?
Slow down, look around, and feel each moment truly. It’s easy to get caught up in the rush to share your work online, but don’t forget to live the moment that you are capturing. Enjoy the journey more than the destination. Develop a unique perspective and let it evolve naturally. Photography is not just about instant gratification but also creating images that mature with time; pictures that offer new meanings to viewers.