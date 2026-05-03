<p>Enter, gasp, and, oh my God, there it is: the 100-foot-long, 150-million-year-old dinosaur Diplodocus hallorum. At the centre of the building stands a 13-ton, imposing taxidermy of the African bush elephant; in another hall, a 45-foot-long North Atlantic right whale. </p><p>I am at one of the most awe-inspiring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/museum">museums</a> in the world. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC is enthralling, to say the least. </p><p>There is wonder everywhere you look. Its 146 million specimens — plants, animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, and human artefacts — make you realise how tiny we are in the larger scheme of things, and how beautifully engineered the natural world is, from deep within the Earth to far beyond the sky. Its gemstone, jewellery, and meteorite collections are especially impressive.</p>.An attempt to map South Asian art.<p>Established in 1910, the museum’s biggest marvel has to be the Hope Diamond. This 45.52-carat deep-blue gem is the largest of its kind in the world. Its rare colour, described by the Gemological Institute of America as “fancy dark greyish-blue”, comes from trace amounts of boron in its crystal structure.</p>.<p>Formed roughly 1.1 billion years ago, it was mined in Guntur during the Mughal Empire. It glows like a tiny star, hypnotic in its brilliance. Encased in a rotating glass capsule, it is perpetually surrounded by awestruck viewers. The diamond alone is worth braving the crowds at this museum, which attracts about four million visitors annually, making it the most visited in the United States.</p>.<p>Hard as it is to walk away, the museum offers more treasures within its 1.5-million-square-foot Beaux-Arts building, marked by a Roman-style dome, green roof, and granite façade.</p>.<p>Another standout is the Logan Sapphire, one of the world’s largest faceted blue sapphires at 423 carats. Originating in Sri Lanka, the cushion-cut gem is set in a brooch surrounded by 20 brilliant-cut diamonds. </p><p>Then there’s the Hooker Emerald, a 75.47-carat Colombian emerald once owned by Sultan Abdul Hamid II, and the extraordinary Dom Pedro Aquamarine, a 10,363-carat, two-kilo obelisk carved by German master cutter Bernd Munsteiner.</p>.<p>Next door lies America’s national meteorite collection. While India’s is tucked away in Kolkata, Washington DC houses around 50,000 specimens, about 20,000 of them distinct space rocks from individual sources.</p>.<p>This gallery overturns assumptions. Meteorites, it turns out, aren’t always small. The Old Woman meteorite, found in California’s Mojave Desert, weighs about 440 kilos. </p><p>There are Martian and lunar samples too, including Allan Hills 84001, once at the centre of debates about ancient life on Mars. A highlight is the Allende meteorite, which fell in Mexico in 1969. A Type III carbonaceous chondrite, it contains calcium-aluminium inclusions — among the oldest materials in our solar system — offering direct evidence of the nebula that formed the sun and planets. </p><p>Then there’s the Tucson Ring, an iron meteorite that looks like a man-made metal sculpture and was once used as a blacksmith’s anvil.</p>.<p>Another exhibit that surprises is a gogotte, a rare sandstone concretion that resembles a cluster of overlapping mushrooms or a miniature tree.</p>.<p>Formed about 30 million years ago in northern France, these shapes emerged when silica-rich water filtered through dunes, binding grains over time. Prized as natural art, they were collected by figures such as King Louis XIV and Napoleon.</p>.<p>Every object here unravels mysteries that humans have spent centuries trying to understand. Step back, and the museum itself becomes a monument to human curiosity, persistence, and our relentless quest to make sense of the world.</p>