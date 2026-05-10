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In the middle of becoming: A study in furniture

Contemporary designers are marking a shift in design thinking by creating pieces with unfixed forms as part of a larger slow-life philosophy, writes Sowmya Putran.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 23:01 IST
ArtSpecialsFeaturesCultural

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