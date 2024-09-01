Indelible impressions

Reddy, who always liked to describe himself as a ‘student’, had a fascinating career of teaching, moving between India, France, Italy, California, Hawaii, and Morocco. For 40 years, he taught at New York University, where he was the only professor of colour in the department. He encouraged his students to concentrate less on technique, and more on expression. “We have to learn beyond the nature and behaviour of techniques to work with them.” Above all, he would forever cherish the wisdom imparted by his Mastermoshai, Nandalal Bose: “Don’t go for the superficial; look for depth.” The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), Bengaluru, was privileged to receive a collection of over 80 abstract graphic prints from Krishna Reddy. The permanent collection is open to public viewing.