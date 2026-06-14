India Pavilion at Venice Biennale spotlights ecology, craft

<p class="bodytext">After a seven-year hiatus, India has returned to the Venice Biennale with a pavilion that reflects on memory, ecology and belonging through the work of five leading contemporary artists. Presented by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts, the India Pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale is curated by Dr Amin Jaffer under the theme Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home. The exhibition brings together the practices of Alwar Balasubramaniam, Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif. Collectively, their works explore sustainability, ecological fragility and cultural memory through deeply rooted Indian traditions, practices and heritage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“As curator, my role has been to shape a project that represents the breadth and dynamism of contemporary art practice in India at this moment. My approach has been to craft a narrative that reflects India’s diversity, while ensuring that each artist’s voice contributes harmoniously to the Pavilion’s curatorial theme,” says Dr Amin Jaffer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The India Pavilion is curated under the aegis of the national framework, representing a collective vision of Indian contemporary art. The Venice Biennale thrives on these multiple layers: national pavilions, collateral events and independent museum-led exhibitions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Among the most intimate works is Sumakshi Singh’s spectral recreation of her demolished family home in New Delhi. Delicate embroidery threads trace doorways, windows and walls, transforming personal memory into a broader meditation on displacement and belonging.</p>.Vasai-Virar faces havoc, Welcome to Venice.<p class="bodytext">Rasika Kajaria, founder of Gallery 320, comments on Singh’s participation: “Having worked for many years with her, it is wonderful to see her work presented at the Venice Biennale. Over the years, I have seen artists such as Sumakshi grow from studio practices into major international exhibitions and institutional platforms, and supporting that journey continues to be one of the most important and rewarding parts of my work.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ranjani Shettar presents large-scale installations made from beeswax, wood and cloth that echo threatened rural environments. Her constellations of organic forms are poetic yet urgent, drawing attention to the quiet erosion of ecological systems amid rapid urbanisation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I am honoured to be representing India; it is a very special exhibition and stage. In no other art exhibition does an artist get to officially represent a country, backed by the government. I also felt a huge responsibility and gave it my all to make it work. It was physically and mentally exhausting to bring a huge project to fruition in such a short space of time. It has brought me a lot of joy making it, and I hope it evokes the same feeling in the audience,” says Shettar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Asim Waqif’s Chaal takes the form of a bamboo structure assembled from organic and recycled materials. Trained as an architect, Skarma Sonam Tashi brings sustainable practices from Ladakh into the exhibition, while Balasubramaniam’s installations explore the ecological dialogue between terrain and soil, reflecting sustainability-oriented approaches through material and form.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Indian artists today are no longer on the periphery of the global cultural conversation; they are shaping it with confidence, originality and a deeply rooted contemporary voice,” says Tarana Sawhney, Chairperson of the CII National Committee on Art and Culture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beyond the India Pavilion, several artists of Indian origin are presenting significant projects across Venice. Photographer Dayanita Singh is exhibiting Archivio at the State Archives of Venice. Meanwhile, Nalini Malani’s Of Woman Born, presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art at the Magazzini del Sale, comprises multiple animations derived from more than 30,000 iPad drawings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Nalini Malani is one of the most vital voices in contemporary art today, whose practice has, for decades, articulated a fearless ethical position on violence, displacement and the silencing of women. Nalini Malani – Of Woman Born is an urgent and uncompromising extension of that vision,” says Kiran Nadar, Chairperson of KNMA.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This dual presence strengthens India’s footprint at Venice, presenting both state-supported and privately curated perspectives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Another Indian artist making a prominent appearance is Paresh Maity, whose exhibition Equilibrium is installed at the Marinaressa Gardens. A regular presence at the Biennale for more than three decades, Maity says, “Venice Biennale is the oldest, biggest, longest art exhibition in the world, the Olympics of art which happens every two years, and it is important. The European Cultural Council chose my work. I use bronze because it is easy to work with and transport.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Equilibrium envisions the cosmos as a finely balanced system rooted in cardinal directions and Indian spatial philosophy. Rising as a monumental brass form, its planes and axes suggest an unseen harmony, while the crowned head symbolises consciousness guiding nature’s force. By framing space rather than enclosing it, the sculpture unites solidity and emptiness, presence and absence, becoming a metaphor for cosmic balance and the human pursuit of inner alignment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The India Pavilion itself adopts a multi-artist approach to create what its organisers describe as a clear voice on the complexities of contemporary India. Located at the Isolotto warehouse in Venice’s Arsenale district, the exhibition draws from memory, migration, craft traditions and explorations of identity. Each artist’s practice is deeply rooted in lived experience, ensuring that the pavilion becomes more than a showcase of artworks. Instead, it emerges as a tapestry of personal journeys that resonate far beyond national borders.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The Venice Biennale runs till November 2026. </span></p>