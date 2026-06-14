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Homefeaturesart and culture

India Pavilion at Venice Biennale spotlights ecology, craft

The India Pavilion is curated under the aegis of the national framework, representing a collective vision of Indian contemporary art.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
VeniceArtSpecials

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