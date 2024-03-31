Indian creatives shine bright at Dubai art fair

In its 17th edition this year, the fair showcased a plethora of global artistic talent with over 120 contemporary, modern, and digital presentations from 60 cities across 40 countries.

Divided into four sections—Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Digital, Art Dubai Modern, and 'Bawwaba'—it offered over 70,000 visitors from all over the world an immersive journey through a range of artistic perceptions, offering personal interpretations of reality from acclaimed artists.

Artistic director Pablo De Val described Art Dubai as more than just an art fair, underscoring its role as a vibrant gathering place for artistic communities.

"We offer a pathway for emerging and younger galleries and hope to reflect the diversity of these communities at this year’s event,” Val said.

The Art Dubai Contemporary section spotlighted artists primarily from the Global South, especially India. The 'Bawwaba' section, meaning "gateway" in Arabic, offered a curated selection of solo presentations centred around the theme of healing while Art Dubai Digital’s innovative use of immersive technologies pushed the boundaries of traditional artwork.

The Indian creatives concurred that Dubai has emerged as a formidable gateway for Indian artists offering a familiar culture and greater opportunities, given the UAE and other governments in the regions’ emphasis on cultural outreach.

“As a curator and gallerist, I’d say that Art Dubai's artist-first approach finds our enthusiasm. The approach guides more attention towards the artists and their back story to reach out through art making; it lets both the artist and the gallery grow ethically,” opined Ushmita Sahu, Director and Head Curator, Emami Art, Kolkata.

Dubai, added the gallerist, is a zone where contemporary showcases and rich cultural heritage meet the widest variety of international viewership.

“It brings together the most interesting and cutting-edge showcases, thought-provoking art beyond cartography, innovative curators, and cultural voices from the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and more.”

Gallery Espace, which is participating in Art Dubai this year after a hiatus of 15 years, showcased artists who represent a across section of approaches to contemporary painting practice in India today.

Among them were three recent drawings by New York-based Chitra Ganesh which drew from a repertoire of global and Indian visual sources from high art to popular culture.

Dilip Chobisa’s paper relief sculptures depicted fragments of the architecture of old quarters of Indian cities, where built-space becomes an extension of mindscapes. G. R. Iranna’s mixed-media on tarpaulin paintings of blooming trees represented existential dualities.