Indo-Portuguese art: A cultural medley

After the conquest of Goa by the Portuguese in the early 16th century, Christian missionaries arrived in droves to spread the gospel of Christianity among Goans. They built churches and directed local artisans to craft Catholic images — such as those of the Crucifixion of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the Madonna and Child — in wood and ivory, ranging from large wall pieces to portable icons. The Jesuits, in particular, adopted a collaborative spirit in the production of such artefacts. They brought prints of iconographic images from Europe as pictorial references but allowed for stylistic interpretations by indigenous artisans. Consequently, local artisans — drawing inspiration from preexisting Hindu, Buddhist and Jain religious images in the region — reimagined common Christian figures such as Jesus, Mary and various saints in sculptural styles peculiar to the subcontinent.