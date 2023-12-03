Joy in the everyday

Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based artist Jaya Javeri presented her recent paintings as part of her 21st solo exhibition, at an exclusive event. Titled Step Into My Canvas, the works were highly vibrant, deeply hued, rich in textures and painted in thick layers, using the palette knife. The works created an inviting space with elements from built and natural landscapes. Everyday scenes painted in vibrant colours and textures brought alive the snapshot of each moment to transport the viewer elsewhere. In her works, the artist manages to capture the beauty of the outdoors in all its splendour. According to Javeri, “I love the vibrancy of a living moment. Even when the air is standing still, bursting colours mesmerise me; I am moved by the marvellous symphony of silence. My paintings are my way of holding on to the wonder of an everyday moment, an everyday scene.” This sheer joy in the mundane is evident in the exquisite pathways, facades of old buildings and floral blooms that stand out and engage the viewer.
Javeri completed her MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and worked in the corporate world for a few years, before taking the plunge and following her passion for art as a full-time occupation. Having painted right from childhood, it was easy for her to make the transition and take up a creative path. Jaya’s approach is straightforward, she focuses on creating happy pictures, images that explore perspective and space, and allow the viewer to ‘walk into’ her canvas and experience the happiness. The joy of painting is palpable in her works and she hopes that the viewer experiences the same happiness when engaging with her art.
Jaya relies on heavy textures to add layers and depth to her paintings. The application of pigments with a palette knife gives an impasto effect and allows her to enhance the effects of light and shadow, amidst doorways, arches, stairways and pathways, which form an integral part of her paintings. She reiterates, “I want you to feel the sun’s warmth in the yellows and the earthiness of the soil in the browns.” Sun-dappled images portray figures walking down a path, a playful moment on the stairs, or foliage and blossoms around a gravel path, all of which form beautifully framed moments that sparkle with joy.
In this new series of paintings, Jaya has created sets of works, which depict frames from various vantage points to build a narrative, the larger story as seen from multiple perspectives. There are moments from childhood where little girls whisper to each other and are seen playing with dolls, children playing against backdrops of old temples, and women dressed for festivities and carrying flowers. Her subjects are situated in various places — from the holy Ghats of Varanasi, traditional buildings of Rajasthan and the temples of Hampi, to aerial views of landscapes captured from a soaring aeroplane. The extensive use of blues and greens emphasises the vibrancy of nature and brings in tranquillity.
