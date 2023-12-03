Joy in the everyday

Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based artist Jaya Javeri presented her recent paintings as part of her 21st solo exhibition, at an exclusive event. Titled Step Into My Canvas, the works were highly vibrant, deeply hued, rich in textures and painted in thick layers, using the palette knife. The works created an inviting space with elements from built and natural landscapes. Everyday scenes painted in vibrant colours and textures brought alive the snapshot of each moment to transport the viewer elsewhere. In her works, the artist manages to capture the beauty of the outdoors in all its splendour. According to Javeri, “I love the vibrancy of a living moment. Even when the air is standing still, bursting colours mesmerise me; I am moved by the marvellous symphony of silence. My paintings are my way of holding on to the wonder of an everyday moment, an everyday scene.” This sheer joy in the mundane is evident in the exquisite pathways, facades of old buildings and floral blooms that stand out and engage the viewer.