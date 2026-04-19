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Mapping the unbounded sea

In this sense, the ocean operates as a sculptural field, where form emerges from relation rather than fixed geography,” elaborates Maansi.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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