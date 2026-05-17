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Museum Matters: History in ink and stone

In Porvorim, a ship-like museum rises from the middle of the road, carrying within it stories of Goan houses, Portuguese traditions, and even forgotten ragi mills from Doddaballapura, writes Shree D N.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:05 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:05 IST
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