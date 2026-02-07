Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

My father taught me that learning never ends: Anoushka Shankar

The daughter of Indian classical legend Pt Ravi Shankar, Anoushka has also made her mark as a film composer, a passionate activist, and an actor.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 18:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 18:50 IST
MusicSpecialsCultureFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us