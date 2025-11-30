Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Not a consumer? You can still support craft!

If craft is to remain relevant, not just as heritage but as a living ecosystem, we must rethink how we relate to it, writes Nisha Vikram
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Rural Indian woman wearing traditional costume painting a clay handmade vase at handicraft fair at Kolkata

Rural Indian woman wearing traditional costume painting a clay handmade vase at handicraft fair at Kolkata

A female artisan busy at work inside Saras Mela fairground, held at Newtown, Kolkata.

A female artisan busy at work inside Saras Mela fairground, held at Newtown, Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 19:01 IST
ArtSpecialsFeaturescraft

Follow us on :

Follow Us