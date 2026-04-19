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Opera and the colonial gaze

Lakmé was an opera written by Léo Delibes, a French Romantic composer, set to a libretto by Edmond Gondinet and Philippe Gille, first performed in 1883 at the Opéra-Comique in Paris
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:44 IST
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