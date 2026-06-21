Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Paper Gardens: An invitation to pause

Amidst climate anxiety and vanishing urban greenery, an ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru proves that plants actively shape politics, economies, and everyday life.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Leicesteria formosa from Plantae Asiaticae Rariores, Volume 2,1831.

Leicesteria formosa from Plantae Asiaticae Rariores, Volume 2,1831.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 21:07 IST
MuseumArtSpecialsCultureFeaturesPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us