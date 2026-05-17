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PAWS & LIFE: If my clever dog had a social media account...

As my brain slowly melts into a puddle of nothingness, my burning thought is this: What if my dog, Sydney, ran her own account?
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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