Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Salt, memory and ocean currents: Parvathi Nayar’s solo exhibition

Senior contemporary artist Parvathi Nayar's works explore how human histories remain inseparable from the forces that shape nature, writes Deepa Natarajan Lobo
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A few of Nayar's work that are on display.

A few of Nayar's work that are on display.

Credit: Special arrangement

A few of Nayar's work that are on display.

A few of Nayar's work that are on display.

Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 21:47 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us