Scenes from an art conservation space

Art restoration veers into a disputed zone. It tries to mend a damaged artwork back to its ‘original’ look as much as possible. Some liken it to fictionalising history. ‘The Last Supper’ has undergone multiple restorations since it was painted over 500 years ago that critics now argue how much of it is actually original. And restoration is not without its risks. Elías García Martínez’s fresco ‘Ecce Homo’ in Spain, depicting Jesus crowned with thorns, is the Internet’s most loved restoration fail. Despite her best intentions, an elderly parishioner left the flaky painting from the 19th century with a monkey-like appearance in 2012, turning it into a meme. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel in the Vatican comes second. A few characters lost their eyes in the makeover.