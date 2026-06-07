Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Seven powerful anti-war paintings that capture the true tragedy of conflict

Across centuries, conflict has provoked reflection as much as resistance, and artists have responded not merely as documentarians, but as witnesses.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
'Gassed' (1919) by John Singer.

'Gassed' (1919) by John Singer.

'Prisoners from the Front' (1866) by Winslow Homer.

'Prisoners from the Front' (1866) by Winslow Homer.

'Paths of Glory' (1917) by C R W Nevinson.

'Paths of Glory' (1917) by C R W Nevinson.

'Lady Mourning' (1916) by George Clausen.

'Lady Mourning' (1916) by George Clausen.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 00:38 IST
Climate ChangeSpecialsPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us