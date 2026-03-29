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Shifting through sensory landscapes at Bengaluru's ‘Pockets of Resistance’ exhibition

Kapila Nahender’s work at Venkatappa Art Gallery celebrates Bengaluru's hidden greenery through paintings and soft sculptures.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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