Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Stillness as an act of balancing

One of Gupta’s most expansive and significant exhibitions to date, its immersive installations propose stillness not as escape, but as survival, as a quiet yet radical act of balance and healing.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 00:32 IST
paintingsArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us