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Homefeaturesart and culture

Stories that do not need words

Memory lingers in rust-coloured landscapes and watchful eyes, in Shanaka Kulathunga's paintings, writes Shilpi Madan
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:21 IST
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'Trinity of Being', oil on canvas.

'Trinity of Being', oil on canvas.

‘Lucimangel’,oil on canvas.

‘Lucimangel’,oil on canvas.

Shanaka Kulathunga-Untitled, 2026-Oil on Canvas

Shanaka Kulathunga-Untitled, 2026-Oil on Canvas

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Published 20 June 2026, 21:21 IST
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