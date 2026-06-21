Stories that do not need words

<p>The recent exhibition, ‘Silent Stories’, by Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga, presented by Gallery Silver Scapes, brought 35 artworks to India in the painter’s first major solo exhibition in the country. Rich with cultural narratives, urban scenes and seascapes, the collection draws deeply from the landscapes and lived experiences of the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean’.</p>.<p>The title, ‘Silent Stories’, reflects the quiet yet powerful nature of Kulathunga’s work. “Each painting invites the viewer into a space where meaning unfolds without words, through observation, emotion and stillness,” says Shanaka. “My seascapes especially evoke a meditative calm, where subtle shifts in light and form create a sense of inner reflection. The exhibition is about experiencing art beyond language, where silence becomes a space for connection,” he adds.</p>.<p>Curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the showcase also marks the launch of a publication dedicated to the artist’s practice. “Shanaka’s work carries a quiet intensity that stays with you,” says Archana, adding, “There is a strong sense of observation and empathy in his practice, where everyday moments are transformed into something deeply contemplative. This exhibition opens up a dialogue between closely connected cultural contexts.”</p>.<p>Rendered in oil on canvas, the works invite viewers into the artist’s memories, experiences and emotions. Shanaka credits his training under his guru, Chandraguptha Thenuwara, for shaping his technique. “I approach each work with patience and discipline, allowing the process to guide the outcome. Growing up in and around Colombo deeply shaped my artistic vision. My experiences extended beyond the city into rural Sri Lanka, carrying with them a strong sense of childhood nostalgia and life in suburban landscapes. </p>. <p>The people, places and environments I encountered, along with my exposure to different communities and their beliefs, especially their connection with nature, have been constant sources of inspiration. My work reflects these layered experiences, translated through memory and emotion onto the canvas,” Shanaka explains. Geometric forms recur throughout the collection: the wheel of a carriage, the sweep of arches rendered in sepia tones, and the angular notation of folded limbs. Echoes of Indian mythology emerge in fluid depictions of swans, herds of sacred cows and a serene rendering of the reclining god Ganesha.</p>.<p>“My understanding of anatomy helps me structure my figures, while psychology allows me to express emotion and inner states,” says Shanaka. “I try to balance physical form with emotional depth so that both human and animal figures feel alive, not just visually but psychologically.” A palette of ochre, brick, rust and terracotta runs through the works, while expressive eyes convey emotion in silence. Time, he says, was one of the greatest challenges in creating the collection.</p>.<p>“Each painting required hours of focus and patience. Some took more than a month to complete, making the process both demanding and deeply immersive.” The body of work has evolved gradually over the years, shaped by observation and experience, with every composition carefully conceived before execution.</p>.<p>“Greenery, birds and open landscapes are closest to me. My early life in Sri Lanka created a deep connection to these themes, and they continue to resonate strongly in my practice.” As for what lies ahead, the artist hopes to expand his reach beyond India.</p>.<p>“I look forward to growing with Gallery Silver Scapes and taking this journey to new geographies and audiences. I hope to continue evolving my practice while sharing my work on a larger global platform.”</p>