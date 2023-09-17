Strokes of elegance

“As you know, in English you have this saying: ’like lambs to slaughter’. If a batter is really going at it, and if the bowler can’t get him out or even has a chance to do it, ‘it’s like lambs to slaughter’,” he says. “Sachin is a guy who has dominated the game, unlike anyone I have seen. Those lambs you see at the bottom are all the bowlers he has slammed. Mountains show that he is a towering figure. His posture is a classic example of his balance and his stroke.”