Strokes of elegance

As Chris Dharmakirti sits cross-legged on a pile of mattresses in his cosy drawing room, talking at length about a reforestation programme he is working on, it’s evident that his perspective on life and living is vastly different. It’s one of symbiosis, sustenance; mild quantities of ginger beer and plenty of art.
Dharmakirti’s eloquence and charm are befitting of the art which adorns the walls of his uncle’s bungalow in Mount Lavinia (some 30 minutes from Colombo). None of those are his though, at least not the ones he prefers to talk about.
Save for a set of four he painted under the cubist influence of Pablo Picasso, the rest are inspirations, but a short walk across ancient tiles reveals that cricket is his real muse, and these are paintings he really does love talking about. Not out of hubris, but purely out of his desire to explain concepts that could seem far-fetched to anyone else but him.
“When I draw, I want something that becomes a topic of discussion,” he says, pointing at a large, mostly blue, painting hanging seven feet off the ground. “In the case of this particular painting, Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) is getting no-balled by (umpire) Darrell Hair, and this was a classic story in the cricket annals. Hair, in my view, thought Murali’s action was unorthodox, clearly something he had not seen before and so he assumed it was a no-ball.”
“He didn’t know that this man was deformed… so I drew it like an X-ray. The X-ray conveys that if only Hair understood, in X-ray capacity, he might not have no-balled him because he would then be insulting and hurting a player with a deformity.”
It quickly turns into a tour of six others, each of them with their own layers of empathy, intelligence, judgement, and a knowledge of cricket beyond common comprehension. And of the six hanging in his living room, he has painted five and ‘drew the outline’ for one.
“That one was painted by this girl I was falling in love with at the time,” he smiles while falling in love again with those delicate strokes of Brian Lara’s ‘Nataraja pull’. “Those strokes are so feminine, I love that painting.”
Peeling his eyes away from Lara, or the memory of a girl who got away, he explains a striking painting of Kumar Sangakkara, but the concept is self-evident. Instead, he looks up and begins to strip the layers of another Murali portrait, this one more engrossing than the one before.
Yellows and reds in a dance with blacks to forge a ‘Raksha Mask’ (a Sri Lankan demon mask) atop the body of the highest wicket-taker in the world.
“In the Sri Lankan context, we have this dance, this devil dancing mask. With those masks, eyes pop and you really get frightened, that’s the intention,” he explains with relish. “When Murali bowls, he has this fierce look, which is like the devil, and his eyes pop exactly like that. And that’s the ‘doosra’ he’s bowling. That ‘doosra’ is like a ‘mathurana’ (an evil charm) that kills people.”
The other one of Murali’s is fairly inconspicuous, but the idea is him in the form of the alien in ET (the Steven Spielberg movie). “Murali’s bowling is out of this world so I thought why not make him an alien?! This is not to insult him or his deformity, this is saying he’s out of this world,” he says almost as if he has to reiterate his allegiance to the Sri Lankan great.
Then, he walks over to the most immediately recognisable image of them all.
It’s Sachin Tendulkar in his follow-through of a drive. The crumples of Sachin’s whites, distinguished by extra layers of paint, mountains in the background with a light growing in ascension as it nears his helmet, and below, are clouds… oh, wait, they have eyes?
“As you know, in English you have this saying: ’like lambs to slaughter’. If a batter is really going at it, and if the bowler can’t get him out or even has a chance to do it, ‘it’s like lambs to slaughter’,” he says. “Sachin is a guy who has dominated the game, unlike anyone I have seen. Those lambs you see at the bottom are all the bowlers he has slammed. Mountains show that he is a towering figure. His posture is a classic example of his balance and his stroke.”
As Dharmakirti delves into his art further, he’s asked if Vincent van Gogh was ever an inspiration. He runs over to a photo album with a chuckle and brings out something hard-bound with more mould than images of yore. But you can see if you squint a bit that he’s posing at a hospital of some sort. “That’s where Vincent was incarcerated and treated (Saint-Remy-de-Provence), and I was getting my scans done there because I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I was never influenced by him in that way, but I remember being there.”