Textures of loss

An old dusty electronic typewriter sat on a table with several typewritten sheets spread around it, and the sound of the typewriter accompanied it, sporadically. “My Father Said (Second Iteration)” assembled several paraphernalia that pay homage to his father, who worked as a typist for several years. He discovered many aspects about his father only after his demise — from the pages of his father’s diary about Kashi’s achievements and parental pride. The divergent viewpoints, verbal and non-verbal dialogues and interactions were juxtaposed through the pages. “Indelible Echoes” explored the imprints of people, and their memories, and offered a glimpse into their personalities. For the artist, who has always been interested in objects, their proximal meanings and the subsequent narratives which are generated, this work evoked the complicated relationship and connections he had with his father.