The art of nurturing prickly beauties

Succulents and cacti offer a diverse palette of textures and forms that challenge our expectations of greenery. I remember being astonished when my friend showed me a tray of Lithops — succulents resembling pebbles. For a fleeting moment, I thought I was being shown well-crafted pastries until I was told they were plants.
That sense of wonder struck me again when I learned that the locally called Brahma Kamala, known for its beautiful fragrant flowers, is actually a cactus, Epiphyllum oxypetalum. It has numerous long, flat, leaf-like structures called cladodes from which the flowers bloom. Unlike typical cacti, it doesn’t have spines. The sensational fragrant flowers open late evening and close in the morning. (Note: The original Brahma Kamala, Saussurea obvallata, belongs to the Asteraceae family and is the state flower of Uttarakhand.)
These fascinating plants such as the Lithops and Epiphyllum oxypetalum, are just a small sample of the diverse world of succulents and cacti. Cacti, primarily native to the Americas, are a specific family of succulents with unique features like areoles— structures from which their characteristic spines and flowers grow. While all cacti are succulents, the broader category of succulents extends far beyond cacti, with representatives found worldwide. Both groups have evolved remarkable strategies to thrive in arid environments where rain might not fall for years, with their plump leaves and stems holding onto every drop of moisture. The spines serve as protection against thirsty animals and birds for the cacti. When the rains finally arrive, these plants drink deeply and erupt in a brief but spectacular display of life and colour. If you are a beginner, understanding the importance of soil composition is important when growing succulents and cacti in containers. Be cautious with watering, as overwatering is a common pitfall. These plants prosper in well-draining, aerated mediums that prevent water-logging.
A good potting mix consists of nutrient-rich soil combined with gravel and perlite in a 2:1:1 ratio. This combination promotes drainage and aeration while helping retain nutrients without accumulating moisture.
Succulents and cacti typically have shallow roots, so they do well in wide, shallow containers rather than deep pots. Before adding these plants to your collection, research their specific needs regarding sunlight, water, and dormant seasons. When planting directly in soil, choose a location that suits their sunlight requirements and is away from high-traffic areas. Cacti spines can be numerous and painful if touched, and some species produce harmful milky sap. Some succulents or cacti that can’t tolerate full sun may perform well under a shrub or in partially shaded areas.
Indoors, cacti and succulents flourish in a light, airy environment with proper ventilation. Place succulents and cacti in areas with indirect sunlight and good air circulation. Good airflow helps maintain the dry conditions these plants prefer and prevents potential issues caused by excess moisture. Protect them from air conditioners and extreme heat sources. Closed windows, especially during hot afternoons, can trap humidity, which these desert-adapted species poorly tolerate. Regular application of insecticide keeps pests like mealybugs and aphids at bay.
Cacti and succulents have distinct phases of activity and dormancy. The active period is characterised by new leaves and a more vibrant appearance, while dormancy is indicated by a halt in development. During their active phase, they require regular watering, pruning, and feeding with NPK fertiliser that has high phosphorous content. In dormancy, keep them in a sunny, airy place, while avoiding watering, pruning, or fertilising. The blooming of a cactus is a marvel to behold, as delicate beautiful flowers emerge from plants. It feels as if there is a gentleness hidden within those harsh spines. To me, succulents and cacti are the ultimate optimists of the botanical world and serve as a powerful reminder of life’s capacity to flourish even in the face of adversity. Until next time then, happy gardening!
Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.
(The author believes gardening is more than just cultivating plants. It’s also about the bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make the garden their home. She posts on social media as @all_things_in_my_garden.)