The art of nurturing prickly beauties

That sense of wonder struck me again when I learned that the locally called Brahma Kamala, known for its beautiful fragrant flowers, is actually a cactus, Epiphyllum oxypetalum. It has numerous long, flat, leaf-like structures called cladodes from which the flowers bloom. Unlike typical cacti, it doesn’t have spines. The sensational fragrant flowers open late evening and close in the morning. (Note: The original Brahma Kamala, Saussurea obvallata, belongs to the Asteraceae family and is the state flower of Uttarakhand.)

These fascinating plants such as the Lithops and Epiphyllum oxypetalum, are just a small sample of the diverse world of succulents and cacti. Cacti, primarily native to the Americas, are a specific family of succulents with unique features like areoles— structures from which their characteristic spines and flowers grow. While all cacti are succulents, the broader category of succulents extends far beyond cacti, with representatives found worldwide. Both groups have evolved remarkable strategies to thrive in arid environments where rain might not fall for years, with their plump leaves and stems holding onto every drop of moisture. The spines serve as protection against thirsty animals and birds for the cacti. When the rains finally arrive, these plants drink deeply and erupt in a brief but spectacular display of life and colour. If you are a beginner, understanding the importance of soil composition is important when growing succulents and cacti in containers. Be cautious with watering, as overwatering is a common pitfall. These plants prosper in well-draining, aerated mediums that prevent water-logging.