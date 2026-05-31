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Homefeaturesart and culture

The man who watched Ray

This year marks Satyajit Ray’s 105th birth anniversary, and the timing could not have been better. His family called him Manik, meaning jewel in Bengali, and those who loved and respected him added ‘da’ as Bengalis do for an elder they hold dear.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 19:52 IST
SpecialsSatyajit Rayart and cultureFeatures

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