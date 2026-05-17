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The many faces of faith

At ‘Dakhin Dilli-A Sacred Dialogue’, presented by Raseel Gujral Art Legacy, intimacy takes centre stage, bringing together traditions from south and north India.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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