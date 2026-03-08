Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

The mentor who changed Monet

In 1858, Monet was a teenager living in the bustling port town of Le Havre in northern France.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 00:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 00:34 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us