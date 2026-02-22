Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

‘The sarod speaks a language brimming with raw emotion’

What was it like to be honoured with the Padma Shri? Are you content with your achievements, or is it dil maange more?
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 20:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 20:12 IST
Specialsarts and culture

Follow us on :

Follow Us