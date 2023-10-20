The secret life of a ghostwriter

Some clients won’t listen to anything the writer has to say and will want everything done their way. The profile of one particular client was eye-catching to me as a publisher. However, after the second call and submission of the draft, it was clear that I would not be able to write it. The client had no idea how to share the story. The issue was that they were writing a book because it was just another way to cash in on fame, not an attempt to connect with readers. Unfortunately, that does not embody a core ingredient of writing — authenticity. Readers will pick up on that. So the project was dropped.