K G Subramanyan: The thinking man’s artist

“In his work, he engaged both manifestly and in subtle ways with the legacies of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru. Today, all these figures have either been neutralised as icons emptied of content or vilified as bearers of historical errors. The past is being weaponised in the political and cultural battle over who belongs and who does not. In such a state of permanent emergency, it becomes vital to revisit the practice of an artist-activist like Subramanyan — who taught us to address the past as critical agents, rather than as puppets of stifling traditions,” said Adajania.