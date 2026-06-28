The trees that ask for nothing

<p>Every morning on my way to work, I drive past a grand old banyan tree. Its trunk is a gathering of numerous columns, old hanging roots that have thickened into wood and clustered together. The younger aerial strands, with their tender yellow tips, shine in the dappled sun. Halfway up the trunk, fresh green leaves sprout straight out of the old wood.</p>.<p>Three hanging signboards in Kannada and English read ‘Aalada mara’, and ‘Banyan tree’. A red board says that Lord Muneeshwara resides in the tree and requests people not to leave photos and idols of gods at the roots. Around the tree and beneath that board lies everything it forbids: discarded frames with broken glass and mini figurines.</p>.<p>A bust of Lord Venkateshwara nestles in a hollow between the buttress roots. Reverence and neglect in the same frame. Along the circumference, more signs compete for space: bold red lettering, phone numbers, promises of work and sale. The boards hang unevenly, held in place by nails driven into living bark.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is not a single instance. Many avenue trees endure their own versions of this treatment. They stand with their roots sealed under concrete, paved right up to the trunk. A root is not just an anchor; it is how the tree lives. Sealed off, it starves slowly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some trees work hard to push the heavy slabs up, cracking the neat surface in search of space. Some stand stoically and do not push at all. Some lose their grip on earth and eventually fall when there is a storm. The tree gets the blame for falling, or the storm does, but never the concrete. If the concrete seals the tree, the garbage smothers it. In the urban imagination, the base of a street tree is a kind of no-man’s land. It belongs to everyone and therefore to no one. Plastic bags, food waste, and construction rubble, all of it collects there with the same indifference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It becomes a dumping ground where cattle pick through plastic. The tree stands in the middle, doing what it always does: holding its ground, filtering the air, offering shade to people who walk past.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A wall may carry a poster. A pole may carry a wire. A tree is meant to carry neither, but in a city, it carries both. It does not protest. It does not withdraw. It accommodates, growing around what is done to it. The bigger the tree, the less we see it as something that needs care. It becomes part of the background, and background noise is shut off from our minds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every avenue tree began the way any plant does in a garden, watered, watched, and cared for. A sapling outgrows its pot the way a child outgrows its shoes, and the gardener keeps moving it to a larger one until it finds a place to grow into.</p>.<p class="bodytext">An avenue tree asks for the same thing, only at a larger scale; it needs space for its girth to widen and its roots to spread. An avenue tree is also among the city’s oldest residents, and its least protected one.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The trees were chosen with care by horticulturists and planted so that something was always in bloom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When one species was done, the next bloomed, and the city had a symphony of colours overhead throughout the year. The trees were how the city knew itself.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A flower seller was the woman who sat beneath the pongamia; a cobbler was the one under the rain tree. Directions were given with trees as coordinates. “Walk a furlong. You will see a margosa tree. Take the left there,” were the instructions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Trees were the landmarks, a meeting point for youth, a place to rest. It was the opposite of background. It was how you identified your place of living. Tomorrow morning, I will again drive past the Banyan tree, and the gardener in me will do what it always does. I will observe the dusty leaves, the nailed bark, the sealed ground, and wonder how old it is.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The tree will look at me and continue being the green goddess on the street, asking for nothing.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Motley Garden</span> <span class="italic">is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem. The author believes gardens are shared spaces where plants and creatures thrive together. She can be reached at allthingsinmygarden@gmail.com or on social media at @allthingsinmygarden</span></p>