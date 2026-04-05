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The tsar of the waves

As art critic Caccioni observed, ‘Aivazovsky should not be described as a marine painter but rather a painter of the elements.’
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 21:42 IST
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