<p>Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was the undisputed master of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marine">marine</a> art. He painted storms, moonlit harbours, blazing sunsets, and shipwrecks across more than 6,000 canvases, making the Russian-Armenian painter one of the most prolific artists in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european">European</a> art history.</p>.<p>Aivazovsky did paint genre scenes, mountains, and biblical subjects, but it was the sea that truly claimed his heart. Thunderous skies, furious storm clouds, raging naval battles, and towering waves came alive on his canvases. His brush transformed the sea into an endlessly captivating and fiercely beautiful entity.</p>.<p>“He is the master who has no competition,” the great Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky reportedly exclaimed after seeing one of Aivazovsky’s storm paintings. “This storm is fabulous, like all of his storm pictures… There is the eternal beauty that startles a spectator in a real-life storm.”</p>.<p>Aivazovsky enjoyed immense fame during his lifetime. His emotionally intense paintings and powerful depictions of nature attracted both critical and popular admiration. His works were widely exhibited, and newspapers and magazines wrote extensively about his exhibitions, travels, and larger-than-life personality.</p>.<p>"The longer one stands in front of Aivazovsky’s View of Odessa, the more it enchants," wrote an admiring reviewer. "The sea pulses with life and movement, the light on the ripples seems magical, and the southern moonlit night glows with inimitable verity."</p>.<p>Royal approval followed as well. According to a popular legend, Tsar Nicholas I of Russia once declared, “Aivazovsky! I am the king of the earth, and you are the king of the sea.”</p>.The mentor who changed Monet.<p><strong>Childhood by the sea</strong></p>.<p>Aivazovsky’s lifelong fascination with the sea began in childhood. He was born in the port city of Feodosia, on the Black Sea coast, into an Armenian family. The bustling harbour and the shifting colours of the sea captivated him all his life.</p>.<p>As a child, he showed musical talent, but painting eventually became his chosen path. His career unfolded at a time when the Russian school of landscape painting was taking a distinct form, and he soon emerged as one of its most original voices.</p>.<p>While many artists of the period favoured calm, contemplative seascapes, Aivazovsky sought drama. His paintings were filled with constant movement: surging waves under storm clouds, lightning splitting the sky, or quivering moonlight across a restless sea. It was this raw energy and visual drama that captivated viewers. As art critic Caccioni observed, ‘Aivazovsky should not be described as a marine painter but rather a painter of the elements.’</p>.<p><strong>Painting from memory</strong></p>.<p>Aivazovsky’s practice was characterised by the remarkable speed with which he painted. Visitors to his studio discovered that he could finish large canvases in a matter of hours. He did not set his easel outdoors or paint directly from nature in the conventional sense but relied heavily on memory and imagination. The way he recomposed mental impressions into powerful images was a testament to his true genius.</p>.<p>“A painter who merely copies nature becomes its slave; he is bound, hands and feet,” he explained. “The motions of living elements are imperceptible to the brush: lightning, a gust of wind, the splash of a wave. The artist must memorise them. The plot of the pictures is composed in my memory, like that of a poet.”</p>.<p>When he died on May 2, 1900, in Feodosia, Aivazovsky was 83. Unlike many artists whose creative powers decline with age, Aivazovsky continued painting almost until the very end of his life.</p>.Hokusai’s great wave off Kanagawa sets record at Hong Kong auction.<p><strong>Complex personality</strong></p>.<p>Fame did not make Aivazovsky an easy man to describe. A characteristically perceptive portrait of the artist was offered by the writer Anton Chekhov. “Aivazovsky is a hale and hearty old man of about 75, looking like an insignificant Armenian and a bishop; he is full of a sense of his own importance, has soft hands and shakes your hand like a general. He’s not very bright, but he is a complex personality, worthy of further study. In him alone there are combined a general, a bishop, an artist, an Armenian, a naive old peasant, and an Othello.”</p>.<p>More than a century after his death, Aivazovsky’s seas continue to command attention in the global art market. His paintings fetch strong prices at international auctions. In 2007, the painting ‘The Wrath of the Seas’ sold for more than $1 million at a Sotheby’s London auction. In 2012, his ‘View of Constantinople and the Bosphorus’ fetched a record $5.2 million, a staggering tenfold increase from its previous sale in 1995.</p>