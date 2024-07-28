There can be no forgetting...

After only a few weeks of witnessing the world’s first live-streamed genocide, Rose was moved to create a ceremony for the dead. “When the denial of the death toll grew louder from my own home country, I felt the names offered to the public were no longer sufficient, and there is a need for a more durable record to resist these denials,” she recalled. So, she set about making bricks and began engraving their names. She continued making them, even when she ran out of names to fill them with, just to hold a place for the relatives who were lost beneath the rubble. “It was a vicarious funeral and a way for me to resist the attempt at erasure,” she added.