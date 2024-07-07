Through the glass, brightly

At a time when mediums in art are exploding, Garmezy’s reply to why people should buy glass is simple. “They should buy glass because they love it. How it’s made, who it’s from, what it is doing to the space. There is no other material in the world like glass. To have it as an art form, that’s insane.” As for someone aspiring to learn, Garmezy’s top advice is — be patient. “It’s one of the toughest mediums in the world to learn; persistence is key,” he says. Unlike in the US, and many other nations, glass is rarely taught in Indian universities, either as technology or art. “Universities are yet to see value in glass art.” He admits that getting access to a furnace is hard, and that is why glass art remains inaccessible. Overheads include propane and gas bills, and access to high-quality glass. He suggests starting small, possibly renting time at a studio. Of course, not only is it strenuous, it also requires a team working in unison — a single mistake by anyone implies a fresh start!