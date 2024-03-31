Translating poetry into brushstrokes

Sometime in the early 1990s, when Ramanujan visited Vasudev’s studio, he was intrigued by the process of art making involved in the cover design, which comprised several iterations, unfinished drawings and even abandoned sketches. Vasudev recalls, “I told him the process was more or less the same as writing. You write, edit, and rewrite.” Ramanujan found this practice of chiselling akin to writing. He wondered if Vasudev could respond to a few of his poems and create a new series of drawings, and they could then have a reading of the poems along with the art exhibition.