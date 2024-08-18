Traversing through a spiritual realm

Today, one of the largest rath yatras takes place in India in Puri, Odisha, where thousands of devotees jostle to get a hold of the ropes pulling Jagannath’s chariot. During the festival, which lasts for nine days during the monsoon months of Ashadh, Jagannath — an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu — his brother Balabhadra and sister Subadhra are taken to the Gundicha Temple in the city and brought back to the Jagannath Temple after a week. The very act of pulling his chariot during this journey is considered auspicious; one that frees devotees from the cycle of death and rebirth and allows them to traverse a higher realm of consciousness.