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Homefeaturesart and culture

Tuning into the past, Texan style

A small-town museum in the US dedicated to broadcasting offers a captivating portal into media history, writes Rameshinder Singh Sandhu
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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Vintage television sets at the museum.

Vintage television sets at the museum.

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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