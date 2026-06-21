Tuning into the past, Texan style

<p>The Texas Broadcast Museum is not just a museum but a world wrapped in nostalgia. It is a place where time capsules roll freely through more than twenty galleries filled with vintage radios, television sets, cameras, phonographs and even retired mobile TV vans.</p>.<p>Located in the small East Texas town of Kilgore, the museum opened about a decade ago, thanks to the vision of two local friends, Warren Willard and Chuck Conrad.</p>.<p>“I actually started it as a virtual museum in 2002 to display my personal collection. In 2010, I met Warren, who shared a similar interest. We began thinking about creating a real museum. After all, the online response had been encouraging from both young and old,” says Chuck, the museum’s executive director. “Thankfully, many like-minded people joined us and helped make it a success. We get visitors from everywhere, and they truly immerse themselves in the experience,” he adds.</p>.<p>Ever since it opened, the collection has continued to grow, thanks in part to donations from families not only across Texas but also from different parts of the United States and the world. Visitors are often surprised when museum staff switch on radios and television sets dating back to the 1920s and ‘30s.</p>.<p>The surprise deepens when they notice the remarkable craftsmanship, creative designs and imposing sizes of these machines, many built primarily from wood and leather.</p>.<p>You can listen to broadcasts on old radios from the 1930s, including the distinctive ‘cathedral radios’, named for their arched shape. Another notable exhibit is the VE 301 Volksempfänger, the original Nazi radio introduced in Germany in 1933. In the television gallery, sets from different eras stand lined up with antennas and wooden shutters, reminders of a time when television was the centrepiece of the family living room.</p>.<p>The phonograph gallery houses a model based on the device invented by Thomas Edison in 1877. The atmosphere changes instantly when one of the phonographs is played, and music fills the room. The collection also includes vintage stereos, some designed for cars and others for home use.</p>.<p>However, it is the cameras that truly elevate the excitement because of the historic moments they once captured. The museum displays 120 cameras, with another 75 in storage, making it one of the largest such collections in the world. The Norelco PC-60 was used for America’s Lawrence Welk Show. A Marconi camera, manufactured in England, was the type used by the BBC to cover major events, including Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation. The RCA TK-44, a colour camera introduced in 1968 and used until 1987, broadcast New York Yankees baseball games.</p>.<p>A well-travelled ESPN broadcast van, retired in the 1990s after covering numerous sporting events, is also housed here. Step inside and imagine the frenetic activity it once witnessed. In 1981, it broadcast the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as President in Washington, DC. There is also a television van used by a Dallas TV station that covered the assassination of John F Kennedy on November 22, 1963, along with many other historic events in and around Dallas until the 1970s. Wandering through these vehicles feels a bit like stepping onto the set of a television studio.</p>.<p>For a more hands-on adventure, do not miss the museum’s working television studios and radio station. While they do not broadcast outside the museum, visitors can try their hand at various roles, from operating cameras and working behind the scenes to hosting a talk show or playing songs requested by fellow visitors.</p>.<p>One final tip: strike up a conversation with some of the museum’s older visitors. Many have fascinating stories about growing up with radios, televisions and other technologies on display. Their memories add another layer to an already enriching experience.</p>.<p><em>(Ticketed admission; guided tours available; photography permitted; small museum-themed gift shop on site.)</em></p>