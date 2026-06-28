Wanderlust on wings

<p>Navilu Kaadu is home to a panoply of captivating wild beings, and many of them have featured in this column over the last four years. This article marks the 50th edition of ‘Rooting For Nature,’ and as a happy coincidence, I get to crow about Navilu Kaadu’s crows and tigers in this one!</p>.<p>Before you write me off as a loon, I am neither referring to the clever black bird nor to the splendid striped mammal, but to creatures that match the splendidness and ingenuity of both — butterflies of the Danainae sub-family under the Nymphalidae family of brush-footed butterflies such as the blue tiger (Tirumala limniace), dark blue tiger (Tirumala septentrionis), striped tiger (Danaus genutia), plain tiger (Danaus chrysippus), double-branded crow (Euploea sylvester), common crow (Euploea core) among others, all indulgingly called ‘crows and tigers’ by lepidopterists, aka butterfly watchers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Continuing the tale of Navilu Kaadu’s milkweed plants from my earlier column, here’s the thrilling story of Danaine butterflies that begin life as tiny eggs on the undersides of the leaves of our milkweed plants, gorge on the very leaves as larvae, and as adults, embark on epic, cross-generational, 1,000-odd kilometre mass migrations traversing peninsular India, infusing verve and life into the tapestry of ecosystems along the way.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The lifecycles of these prolific pollinators are so intertwined with several milkweed plant species (Asclepias spp., family Apocynaceae) that they also go by the name milkweed butterflies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Milkweed plants contain toxic compounds called pyrrolizidine alkaloids (Vinayan et al., April 2023). Danaines have evolved to be immune to the toxins. The larvae stock up on the noxious compounds in their bodies to last through adulthood, and deploy them in many ways, one of them, as a shield against potential predators, signalled through vivid wing colouration, in a defence mechanism called aposematism.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Besides their Mithridatic tendency of toxin sequestering, these extraordinary butterflies are known for their wanderlust. Thanks to the dual monsoon ballet over peninsular India, Danaine butterflies migrate twice a year, between the rainforests of the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats and plains. (<span class="italic">Krushnamegh Kunte, 2005</span>)</p>.<p class="bodytext">In April and May, as wildflowers spring to life after the pre-monsoon showers over the summer-scorched mountains of the Western Ghats, throngs of newly minted adult tigers and crows fuel up on wild nectar and vital nutrients.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The butterflies then take wing, seeking the drier climate of the ghats and the plains to the east of the peninsula, moving away from the southwest monsoon that drenches the emerald mountains of the Western Ghats between June and September.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When researching Danaine butterflies, I stumbled upon a detailed Danaine butterfly migratory route through Karnataka’s airspace, studied extensively by Mysuru naturalists Arun Kumar Raj Urs, Namratha Urs and Swathi H A. They found that the butterflies commence their journey from a place close to Sringeri in the Western Ghats, through Kukke Subramanya, and then Madikeri, where the group splits up. One set moves towards Hassan, passes along Bengaluru’s outskirts towards Male Mahadeshwara Betta, and eventually reaches Yercaud in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The second group flies to the Brahmagiri Hills, then to Wayanad, Nagarahole National Park, the Nilgiris, Anamalai Hills, and Coimbatore. Some reach Biligirirangana Betta via Bandipur Tiger Reserve.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru gets a ringside view of this spectacular migration in the months preceding a good southwest monsoon, between April and June, situated as it is, along the Danaine migratory route. Aren’t we lucky!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once they reach their eastern destination, the butterflies reproduce and perish. The progeny retrace their elders’ wing beats to the Western Ghats between September and November, as the northeast monsoon advances over the eastern flank of peninsular India. Sometimes, it could also be the third generation returning to the Western Ghats.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The way of life of the crows and tigers could be at risk, as the Danaine butterfly migratory routes are being dangerously interrupted by busy expressways that snuff out these low-flying butterflies in large numbers. Pesticide spraying and deforestation, too, are obliterating milkweeds, the Danaine host plants, along their migratory paths.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Planting milkweed species and other butterfly host plants in Bengaluru’s public and private gardens can support the enthralling life cycles of Danaine butterflies, which give us the gift of pollination. Here are a few Danaine favourites — Bruno’s milk vine (<span class="italic">Marsdenia brunoniana</span>), green milkweed creeper (<span class="italic">Cosmostigma racemosum</span>), green wax flower (<span class="italic">Dregea volubilis</span>), bread flower (<span class="italic">Vallaris heynei</span>), giant milkweed (<span class="italic">Calotropis giganteae</span>), and rubber bush (<span class="italic">Calotropis procera</span>). </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Rooting For Nature</span> <span class="italic">is a monthly column on an off-kilter urban family’s trysts with nature on a natural farm. The author runs Green Goobé, a sustainable venture. Reach her at bluejaydiaries@gmail.com or @ramyacoushik on Instagram.</span></p>