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Homefeaturesart and culture

Wanderlust on wings

Milkweed butterflies are known for their spectacular biannual migrations across the dian peninsula, and Bengaluru gets a ringside view in June, writes Ramya Coushik.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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