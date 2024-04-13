What theatre is doing in a polarising world

This year, plays celebrating poets and their work have caught Majumdar’s attention. Politics is another popular topic in recent months. In urban areas, there’s a focus on narratives with individuality at their heart. “They emphasise the person’s own experiences. So there have been a lot of solo plays in the last few years,” he shares. In smaller towns and villages on the other hand, theatre is more of a community activity and the plotlines reflect that. “This is also a mirror to how people live their lives in these two settings. In cities, we live in silos and experience our lives completely differently because of that isolation,” he observes. He also shares that in rural settings, there has been a push to be political in a very direct way. “Traditional art forms keep their themes universal,” he explains. For instance, in Yakshagana, the stories are taken from the ‘Mahabharata’ or ‘Ramayana’. The themes in these texts are timeless as they tackle the larger ethical problems society often finds itself face to face with. It doesn’t necessarily have to bring in issues like CAA or NRC, he reasons.