When India became home: Russian artist Julia Usmanova’s new exhibition explores identity and belonging

<p>Russian artist Julia Usmanova’s solo exhibition <em>When India Became Home</em> is being held at the Main Gallery at Bikaner House in New Delhi from June 18 to June 23. Curated by Neena Gulati, the show brings together <em>Bilateral Layerings</em>, a new series of figurative paintings shaped by Usmanova’s years-long engagement with India, particularly Kolkata and Delhi.</p><p>Centred on portraits of young Indian women, the works delve into themes of memory, identity, belonging and cultural exchange. Through recurring visual motifs drawn from everyday Indian life and symbolism, Usmanova reflects on her experience of finding a home away from home.</p><p>The paintings incorporate elements such as traditional clothing, jewellery, jasmine flowers, birds and dragonflies, alongside symbolic figures like the tiger. According to the exhibition notes, these images represent the artist’s interpretation of “Indianness” while also speaking to emotions and experiences that cut across cultures.</p><p><strong>Exhibition details</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Dates:</strong> June 18–23</p></li><li><p><strong>Time:</strong> 11 am to 7 pm</p></li><li><p><strong>Venue:</strong> Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi</p></li></ul><p>The exhibition is open to the public.</p>