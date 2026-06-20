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Homefeaturesart and culture

When India became home: Russian artist Julia Usmanova’s new exhibition explores identity and belonging

Centred on portraits of young Indian women, the works delve into themes of memory, identity, belonging and cultural exchange.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 09:10 IST
India News

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