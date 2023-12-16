Young people drawn to theatre, but have no audience: Kannada theatre veteran Prasanna

The theatre though was not ready to let go its prolific director who had such a varied body of work to his credit. While Prasanna was busy with his Charaka project, the book he wrote, 'Indian Method in Acting,' became popular with film actors, especially from Bollywood, who kept insisting that he do workshops with them. The demand was peaking over the years, finally pushing Prasanna to take stock of his life all over again. Also, Covid gave him that time for introspection. He said he realised Charaka needed a restructuring if it is to become profitable.