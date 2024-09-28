Bankura horses: A terracotta wonder

After the different parts of the horse have been made, they are dried in the sun and then fired. A circular kiln, around 10 ft in diameter and made of mud, is used to fire the pieces. The kiln is stacked with artefacts and fired with cow dung cakes and rice husk. The works are fired for about 5 to 7 hours and then allowed to cool. Around 5 to 6 families share a kiln in the community.