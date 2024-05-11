A book that looks at parallel cinema culture

FFSI is part of an art-house cinema ecosystem nurtured by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The author describes how Nehru, as part of his nation-building efforts, strategically established institutions across various cultural domains, including cinema. FFSI itself enjoyed government patronage, receiving grants to support its activities. Notably, renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen emerged from the Calcutta Film Society which was formed by Ray, Chidananda Das Gupta and others in 1947. Additionally, acclaimed filmmakers such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Girish Kasaravalli received their training at the Film and Television Institute of India. A number of art filmmakers secured loans from the Film Finance Corporation (now National Film Development Corporation). Their films garnered national awards bestowed by the Government of India and found a place in the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The National Film Archive of India was formed for film preservation. The cinema of social realism thrived and received recognition within this interconnected web of institutions, although a few art filmmakers were outside such a cinema.