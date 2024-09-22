A deep dive into ‘Chanakya neeti’

This novel depicts the achievements of the charismatic Indian scholar Chanakya well known for his statesmanship and strategies of war. He is credited with being the brains behind the establishment of the Maurya Dynasty in Patalipura in 322 BCE. One must admit that Gopalakrishna Bhat has chosen a challenging work for translation and has been able to do justice to it. The story begins with the arrival of Chanakya on the scene. On the way to his destination, he meets Chandragupta, who is taking shelter in an ordinary camp.