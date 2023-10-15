A deep dive into our moral inheritance

Divided into eight sections, the book has as many as 74 chapters presented as a playful assemblage of slices of local and trans-local cultures of South India. They are accompanied by glimpses into some of the country’s finest minds. Alongside Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru, Lohia and JP Narayan, there are also Kuvempu, U R Ananthmurthy, D R Nagaraj, Siddalingaiah, Nissar Ahmed, Sara Aboobacker, O V Vijayan, Prasanna, Ela Bhatt, H G Govinda Gowda and Narayana Reddy, addressing contemporary concerns through creative engagement with different strands of moral thought. Another India is indeed a metaphor for rich cultural diversity. It contains a tapestry of intellectual currents which connect culture, politics, folklore and legend. It is a cultural anthology written in an easy and empathic style. A strong point of the book is the brevity of the chapters. As most of these were written for the popular media with its strict (cruel?) insistence on word length, one can flip through the pages in short sittings and savour their essence. The author states in the Preface that his book offers narrations with minimal interpretive commentaries, with the hope that the message would reveal itself to the reader. However, the most enjoyable portions of the book are when he makes known his prescriptions for another, better India — where concepts like maitri, anubandh, vishwamanava, shudratva and poornadrishti — inspire creativity and aid in cementing our democratic imagination.