A new vocabulary to examine the queer life

In Constance Debre’s auto-fiction novel Love Me Tender, translated from French by Holly James, we open to a sharp and difficult statement about motherhood: “I don’t see why the love between a mother and son should be different from other kinds of love. Why we shouldn’t be allowed to stop loving each other.” The statement is made by Constance, a woman who chooses to be with women. The casualty of this is that her ex-husband punishes her by snatching away her son, Paul. Constance, then, is forced to examine what everything means, including her motherhood and homosexuality. The novel holds us in a space that exists between Constance’s freedom where she breaks from heteronormative rules, and the price she pays for rejecting heteronormativity.