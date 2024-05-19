A place of solace but also of peril

Sample this para in the book: “My father had died early on as well. No one knew how. It was rumoured that he had drowned in the Roorkee Canal. There was a concurrent rumour that he had run away with a Tibetan woman and set up a momo stall in the border town of Mahendranagar. I was born a couple of months later in Khata Khumani. It was Badi Amma who brought me up, carrying me to The Dacha with her every day, till her sister arrived to look after me. My mother would come from Roorkee for a day or two every few months to look at me impassively. Her lower lip twitched when she had to hold or carry me. Perhaps I’m only imagining this as I write.”