A place of solace but also of peril

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Nanda Devi peak, Namita Gokhale’s latest novel Never Never Land provides a raw and realistic portrayal of life in the Himalayas. Gokhale is known for her gimlet-eyed focus on Indian women and their lives in modern India. The book isn’t about romanticising the mountains; instead, it portrays mountain life as harsh and difficult where people struggle to survive amidst nature’s vagaries.
Feeling lonely and stuck in her life, Iti Arya leaves behind the buzz of Gurgaon for a remote cottage in the Kumaon Himalayas, where she had happy memories as a child. During the monsoons, she spends time with her elderly grandmothers and a mysterious girl Nina who may or may not be her sister. With this shift, Iti learns to accept her life’s ups and downs and finds peace in the mountains. The novel is about Iti’s journey of self-discovery, as she reflects on her loneliness, past relationships, and family issues.
Even with Nina around, Iti’s family stays quiet about her past, making her all the more curious and suspicious. As she remembers her past and deals with her present challenges, the author tells a deeper story that explores human emotions. When Iti tries to learn more about Nina and her family’s secrets, she discovers a scandal that shakes everything up.
Further in the story, we find there are the enigmatic characters of Badi Amma, Rosinka Paul Singh while Nina’s mystery deepens.As Iti unravels the secrets of her past and grapples with the various challenges of her relationships, readers are drawn into a web of intrigue and introspection. The book astutely compares city life with the timeless beauty of the Himalayas.
The author is adept at weaving the details together in her narrative shifts, seamlessly blending past and present to craft a fascinating tale of self-discovery. The story shows us that family relationships are tricky and that our past can still impact us a lot.
Sample this para in the book: “My father had died early on as well. No one knew how. It was rumoured that he had drowned in the Roorkee Canal. There was a concurrent rumour that he had run away with a Tibetan woman and set up a momo stall in the border town of Mahendranagar. I was born a couple of months later in Khata Khumani. It was Badi Amma who brought me up, carrying me to The Dacha with her every day, till her sister arrived to look after me. My mother would come from Roorkee for a day or two every few months to look at me impassively. Her lower lip twitched when she had to hold or carry me. Perhaps I’m only imagining this as I write.”
This novel is not without its moments of drama and suspense. It is full of surprises, from stolen artefacts to hidden identities, which keep readers hooked till the last page. But amidst all the excitement, it is Iti’s personal journey that takes centre stage as she confronts her past struggles and looks to make a fresh start.
We also notice that throughout the novel, poetry serves as a guiding light, offering a sanctuary amidst life’s uncertainties. The author’s use of verses by William Blake, Ernest Dowson, and Rudyard Kipling add depth to the storyline, enriching the reader’s experience. Each poem resonates with Iti’s internal struggles, lending a lyrical quality to her existential quest. It is a tale that not only entertains but also enlightens, shining a light on the delicate fabric of human relationships and the profound connection between people and their surroundings.
With subtle descriptions, Namita Gokhale paints a picture of the misty hills of Kumaon, where nature’s beauty holds both solace and peril. You can feel the author’s love for the place in every word, with the story making you wish you were there too. Her writing, though straightforward, makes you mull about life’s big questions just like its protagonist does. Never Never Land reaffirms Namita Gokhale’s status as one of South Asia’s most original and fearless writers, and showcases her profound understanding of the human condition.