A planet in dire need of poetry

Nature poetry does more than thrill and create joy — it does what literature does — it connects life and people, and offers valuable lessons. In the case of the planet, this is vital. Does poetry make us think, and take action? Think about every demonstration for every cause, and you have the answer in front of you. Words — made into slogans, songs, rallying calls — are powerful stuff. As Henry David Thoreau has said, “What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?” And this is where I think nature poetry can do something truly vital. It can change minds, awaken the conscience, and maybe, just maybe, bring about change.