A season of longing and desire

<p class="bodytext">The Fragrance of Rain drenches you right from the first page. The author, Stephen Alter, enjoys being amidst the rains and writing, and this book allows him to share these joys with us. His deep connection with Landour, its biodiversity, is apparent: “Here in these delicate yet resilient landscapes, the rain means as much to those minuscule species as it does to us”. He also takes us to Goa and Kerala. He brings in references, walks in forested lands, and also engages with people to bring out and to highlight, the monsoon’s role in our lives. This he does with an uncommon grace and flair in language. The length of the book, 140 pages, 10 chapters — 11 to 17 pages each, belies its scope and the depth it explores. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I have waited a long time for someone in love with rain to write on petrichor, and the author does this eloquently: “A sweet, slightly musky odour, fresh, yet with a hint of decomposing leaves, it had a sensual, alluring perfume”. He also gets into the science behind the rains and the genesis of the monsoon. He brings out the connections — how monsoon winds led to shipping, which led to trade, which led to faith, or how rains and water defined our festivals; and contradictions — this is a season which gives most illnesses and is also the one which is considered most romantic. He also dishes out facts we discuss less — during the monsoon, plants are weak and so are those eating them. Bringing these, and other, aspects together, he discusses how the monsoon has shaped our past and thus today, reminds us how it is an integral part of our lives, our history — “It is not an exaggeration to say that every culture that has existed in India was nurtured and shaped by the presence of monsoon”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The author is in his elements when he talks about the arts; “In poetry, art, and music, the monsoon evokes a complex range of moods and emotions, many of which are associated with longing and desire”. He quotes a range of poets from Mirza Ghalib to Mamang Dai. And, of course, Kalidasa; I wonder at the magic of Kalidasa’s creations that we continue to pay our respects to him when we talk about the monsoon hundreds of years after he wrote them! I wish, though, that the book had the original poetry as well and not just the translation! The book also talks about Nainsukh, the 18th-century painter from Punjab, known for his miniature paintings. The author is equally at home when he engages with people like Kuldip Topo (naturalist), Vivek Sarkar (scientist), and he refers to works of those like Edward Lorenz (meteorologist), Katie Field (biologist), and Claudia Prekel (scholar). </p>.<p class="bodytext">He does not shy away from talking about the dangers stemming from increasing illegal constructions and tourist numbers, and warns us that while each untimely downpour is not driven by climate change, the frogs and beetles going silent during monsoon nights are surely a cause for worry. However, despite the wide range of people he interacts with and refers to, there is no mention of the underprivileged of Mussoorie, Landour, Dehradun, Goa and Kerala — How does the monsoon treat them? How do they see the monsoon?</p>.<p class="bodytext">As I read, I planned to underline words I seldom use or lines that I could quote later, and I happily ended up using my pen a lot!</p>.<p class="bodytext">I love rain, and the book reminded me of my years in Meghalaya and Mizoram, where I enjoyed walking amidst the rains, the sound of the rains on the tin roof, and the clouds all around. Waterfalls were special, especially during the monsoon, and the author has described them in a befitting manner: “In some ways this is the purest form of motion, unconstrained and guided only by the invisible hand of gravity”. I am all enthused for a trip to Landour. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Read the book if you love rain, enjoy reading travelogues, or if you enjoy the company of good English prose. It may also make you observe and connect with the world around you better. “Climatic events like the monsoon are not isolated in time or space but are dynamic, ever-changing phenomena linked to everything.”</p>